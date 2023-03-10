Le Bonheur president steps down, relocates to Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced that the president of the children’s hospital will be stepping down and taking on a new role at a Texas hospital.

President Michael Wiggins will be exiting MLH to take a role as President of Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas.

The current president and CEO of Methodist, Michael Ugwueke, has named James Eubanks, Le Bonheur Surgeon-in-Chief, as interim president of Le Bonheur as the hospital works to permanently fill the position.

“It has been my honor to serve Le Bonheur and the Memphis and Mid-South community,” Wiggins stated, reflecting on his time as president of the organization. “The Le Bonheur team is truly one of the best and most dedicated group of pediatric experts in the entire country. I continue to be impressed by their professionalism, compassion and expertise on behalf of children. I know they will continue to be a beacon of hope for all children who need them.”

