Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large swath of Memphis is suddenly in the dark.

According to the Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) outage map, over 2,000 customers are without power in areas of Midtown, Binghampton and Orange Mound.

According to MLGW, the cause is due to an electric circuit outage.

A representative estimates the power will be restored around 1 a.m.

MLGW's outage map as of 10:14 p.m. (MLGW)

