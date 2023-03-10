Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Grizzlies fans show support for Ja Morant while he’s ‘away’ from team

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies delivered a win Thursday against the Golden State Warriors without superstar Ja Morant. This was the first of at least four games Morant will miss while he’s “away” from the team.

It’s been nearly a week since the Grizzlies announced their star point guard would be away from the team and one day since police in Colorado decided not to file charges against Morant after a social media video showed him flashing a gun.

“The hope was that this would never have happened and everything was as good as it should be, and there have been dialogues of what he’s got to do to be better and things just came to a head then,” said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

However, Morant’s absence was felt by fans at FedExForum, who say they are standing behind Morant and can’t wait until he’s back.

“To be honest, it’s kind of devastating,” said Grizzlies fan Cedric Brown.

Despite this, hundreds of fans still showed up cheering on the Beale Street Bears as they play their West Coast rival, the Golden State Warriors.

“It kind of sucks, they still got a good team, but you know, he brings out extra sauce, but you know, next man up,” said Grizzlies fan Jeremiah Knight. “It’s a big game.”

A big game without some key players due to injury, but a hard-fought battle to win as a team without Morant.

RELATED — Grizzlies give update on Steven Adams injury
RELATED — Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke out indefinitely due to torn Achilles

“We definitely miss him,” said Grizzlies fan Shandrika Rosser. “We love him. We’re praying for him. We hope that he gets everything together in time for playoffs because we really need him.”

Coach Jenkins did not say when Morant would return to the team but did say Ja is fully on board with doing what he has to do to make it back.

Fans hope that’s sooner rather than later.

“Yes he’s a great help to his community,” said Brown. “Who loves being here. You can feel it. You can tell that he loves being in Memphis. He loves playing for the team. He loves playing for us and it’s hard not seeing him here.”

The Grizzlies play again Saturday at home against the Dallas Mavericks. It’ll be the second game without Morant.

The NBA’s investigation into Morant’s actions is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree

Latest News

All is dark across the street from Action News 5's station on Union Avenue.
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Black Restaurant week celebrates Eggxactly Breakfast
Black Restaurant Eggxactly Breakfast
Attorney Ben Crump, family of Gershun Freeman demand officers involved in 201 Poplar death be...
Attorney Ben Crump, family of Gershun Freeman demand officers involved in 201 Poplar death be held accountable
Memphis Light, Gas and Water
MLGW issues warning about third-party website