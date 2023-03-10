Doctor shares lifestyle changes to fight colon cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer?

According to the Colon Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society, half of all new colorectal cancer diagnosis are in people 66 or younger.

Dr. Elizabeth Wood, colorectal surgeon and surgical oncologist at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk share the best ways to fight colon cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.