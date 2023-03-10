Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Doctor shares lifestyle changes to fight colon cancer

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you know colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer?

According to the Colon Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society, half of all new colorectal cancer diagnosis are in people 66 or younger.

Dr. Elizabeth Wood, colorectal surgeon and surgical oncologist at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk share the best ways to fight colon cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor
Doctor shares lifestyle changes to fight colon cancer
The Pets Best Pet Parenthood Today study highlights the emotional benefits, financial...
Veterinarian shares household items dangerous to pets
Veterinarian shares household items dangerous to pets