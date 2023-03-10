Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers crowned king of 50th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 50th annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade is returning to Beale Street on Saturday, and Action News 5′s Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers was selected to be this year’s parade king!

The famous Silky O’ Sullivan’s bar and grill on Beale, which first opened 50 years ago in Overton Square, now belongs to new owners, but the Sullivan family remains an instrumental part in organizing the annual parade.

The Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade will include marching bands, steppers, twirlers, floats, and more exciting sights.

The parade is free and open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday on Beale Street.

