Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 February
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Art From The Heart Advocating For Children
Art from the heart! See the creations that came out of one charity auction, and the difference it’ll make for children.
Virginia Stallworth | Executive Director at Memphis Child Advocacy Center | IG: @memphiscac
How Bill Bellamy Connects To Memphis, pt. 1
You know him from Def Comedy Jam. Bill Bellamy drops by to share his experiences as a comedian and actor.
Bill Bellamy | Actor & Comedian | IG: @billbellamy
Celebrating Powerhouse Women In The Mid-South, pt. 1
From Blytheville Arkansas to Memphis, Tennessee, we’re bragging on powerful women in charge around the Mid-South!
Melisa Logan | First African-American Mayor of Blytheville, AR
Minvera Little | Multi-Preneur | FB: @Minerva Little
Celebrating Powerhouse Women In The Mid-South, pt. 2
From Blytheville Arkansas to Memphis, Tennessee, we’re bragging on powerful women in charge around the Mid-South!
Melisa Logan | First African-American Mayor of Blytheville, AR | cityofblytheville.com
Minvera Little | Multi-Preneur | FB: @Minerva Little
Northwest Wednesdays: Uncover A Career In Art Through Graphic Design
Class is back in session! Northwest Mississippi Community College has tips if you’re ready to get on a course toward a degree.
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
One-On-One With Bill Bellamy In Memphis, pt. 2
Bill Bellamy’s not going anywhere! He’s telling us more about his life in front of and behind the camera.
Bill Bellamy | Actor & Comedian | IG: @billbellamy
One-On-One With Bill Bellamy In Memphis, pt. 3
Hear how his career has taken off and evolved and what Bill Bellamy looks to accomplish with his latest project!
Bill Bellamy | Actor & Comedian | IG: @billbellamy
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.