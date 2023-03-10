Attorney Ben Crump, family of Gershun Freeman demand officers involved in 201 Poplar death be held accountable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Gershun Freeman are demanding that Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Mayor Lee Harris hold accountable all of the officers involved in the incident that led to his death inside 201 Poplar.

A week after the world watched surveillance video showing the 33-year-old’s final moments, his family said it’s tough to bear the pain.

“My world is no longer the same. Like I stated before, Gershun was my world,” said Kimberly Freeman, Gershun’s mother. “I was a helicopter mom, even with him being 33 years old, he was a momma’s boy, so for me to watch that video I don’t think I could ever watch that video. I remember him being born, but I don’t wanna see him die.”

Gershun Freeman (George Burks)

Nicole Freeman, Gershun’s wife, said the loss has also been hard on their 10-year-old daughter.

“Just the other night, she had sent me pictures of her father when she was younger and up to now, and I want her to continue to remember those things and just know that we are fighting for justice,” she said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Freeman family, said, “People are outraged at this shocking conduct by the guards who were supposed to protect Gershun Freeman.”

Attorney Crump, along with Freeman’s family, requested the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division to open an investigation into Freeman’s death.

He also believes pressure should be put on Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to follow the example set after the death of Tyre Nichols.

“We have video just as horrific of a killing at the hands of law enforcement as Tyre Nichols, but those officers have been able to go about their lives as Gershun’s life didn’t matter,” Crump said.

Attorney Crump said he spoke with Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk, who is prosecuting Freeman’s case, and he said he is confident that the case will be handled equally and fairly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.