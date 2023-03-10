Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Attorney Ben Crump, family of Gershun Freeman demand officers involved in 201 Poplar death be held accountable

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Gershun Freeman are demanding that Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Mayor Lee Harris hold accountable all of the officers involved in the incident that led to his death inside 201 Poplar.

A week after the world watched surveillance video showing the 33-year-old’s final moments, his family said it’s tough to bear the pain.

“My world is no longer the same. Like I stated before, Gershun was my world,” said Kimberly Freeman, Gershun’s mother. “I was a helicopter mom, even with him being 33 years old, he was a momma’s boy, so for me to watch that video I don’t think I could ever watch that video. I remember him being born, but I don’t wanna see him die.”

Gershun Freeman
Gershun Freeman(George Burks)

Nicole Freeman, Gershun’s wife, said the loss has also been hard on their 10-year-old daughter.

“Just the other night, she had sent me pictures of her father when she was younger and up to now, and I want her to continue to remember those things and just know that we are fighting for justice,” she said. 

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Freeman family, said, “People are outraged at this shocking conduct by the guards who were supposed to protect Gershun Freeman.”

Attorney Crump, along with Freeman’s family, requested the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division to open an investigation into Freeman’s death.

He also believes pressure should be put on Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to follow the example set after the death of Tyre Nichols.

“We have video just as horrific of a killing at the hands of law enforcement as Tyre Nichols, but those officers have been able to go about their lives as Gershun’s life didn’t matter,” Crump said.

Attorney Crump said he spoke with Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk, who is prosecuting Freeman’s case, and he said he is confident that the case will be handled equally and fairly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Aleya Brooks, center, with her dad Jason and mom Darla on the beach.
‘She would give the best hugs’: Parents speak about daughter killed by fallen tree

Latest News

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
MLGW issues warning about third-party website
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a drier end to the week followed by more rain this weekend
A recent legal opinion, published at the request of Memphis's Chief Legal Officer, could...
Legal opinion could disqualify three Memphis mayoral candidates
Wednesday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 9, 2023