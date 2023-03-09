Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Your First Alert to more rain moving our way

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching low pressure system will bring rain back to the Mid-South late tonight and through the day tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain along with some thunder and lightning can also be expected, but fortunately, no widespread severe weather is expected. Additional rainfall will average a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch for most areas, but higher amounts will be possible in some locations mainly in our southern counties in North Mississippi.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with late night rain along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures near 60.

THURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending around or shortly after midnight along with s Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning and then clearing by afternoon with high temperatures again near 60 and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day and showers will develop late night along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 8, 2023
et
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 8, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
More rain and storms over the next few days
At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, you will need to set your clocks forward one hour to 3 a.m.,...
“Spring Forward” Sunday as Daylight Saving Time 2023 begins