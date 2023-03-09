MPD: Woman killed in South Memphis shooting, 2 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to College Street, south of S Parkway East, regarding a shooting.

There, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.