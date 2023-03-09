Advertise with Us
MPD: Woman killed in South Memphis shooting, 2 detained

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to College Street, south of S Parkway East, regarding a shooting.

There, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two people have been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

