MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports a police incident has traffic stopped on I-55 in Mississippi County.

ARDOT said the incident had forced the closure of all lanes at the 37.5-mile marker southbound near Joiner.

Mississippi Co: I-55 NB/SB are now blocked due to a police incident 3 miles north of Joiner (mm 37.5). Monitor at https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer. #artraffic #neatraffic

https://t.co/iE9N35peMY — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) March 9, 2023

Northbound traffic is diverted to State Highway 118 at Exit 34.

