Thunderstorms today and more rain possible this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is slowly moving in this morning and temperatures are in the 40s to 50 degrees. It will be a wet day with rounds of rain continuing through this evening. Rain will finally start to come to an end after midnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures near 60.

THURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending around or shortly after midnight along with s Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning and then clearing by afternoon with high temperatures again near 60 and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day and showers will develop late night along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

