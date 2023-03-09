New poll examines connection between sleep and depressive disorders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you get enough sleep last night?

Sleep helps to repair and restore our body and brain and impacts our overall wellbeing.

Poor sleep quality has been linked with instances of mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

Dr. Joseph Dzierzewski, vice president of research and scientific affairs at the National Sleep Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about a new poll that examines the relationship between proper sleep and depressive symptoms.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

