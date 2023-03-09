MPD: Man charged after gun fires in fight with teenage car break-in suspect Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after police say his gun accidentally discharged in a fight with a teenage car break-in suspect in the parking lot of Visible Music College in Downtown Memphis.

The 17-year-old suspect was rushed to Regional One Hospital Wednesday afternoon after police originally reported that he was shot; however, once at the hospital, it was determined that he only had a minor laceration and no one was struck by the gunfire.

Darval Washington, 31, told investigators that he and another man were in the college parking lot when they discovered that the window on the other man’s Kia Optima was broken. He said the 17-year-old was also standing beside the car.

The two men asked the teen to leave, but he refused, according to what Washington told investigators.

Washington said he then retrieved a handgun from his car parked in the same lot and struck the teen in the face with the weapon. He said that while he and the other man were trying to detain the suspect, his gun accidentally discharged.

The scene on Madison Avenue, in the Visible Music College parking lot. (Action News 5)

Gun Crimes Unit Investigators on the scene of the incident reviewed surveillance video, which reportedly shows Washington and the other man approach the 17-year-old at the Kia Optima.

Police say Washington is then seen walking to another car and returning with a handgun while screaming profanities. He then points the gun at the teen, and a struggle ensues, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

According to Visible Music College, neither the two adults nor the teen are associated with the school in any way:

We are aware of the incident that took place outside of our building today. We can share that a third-party visitor to our campus was involved. All Visible Music College faculty, staff and students are safe and were not harmed, and none were involved. Campus safety is among our highest of priorities and we will undoubtedly use this to inform our safety plan and response going forward. Right now, we are gathering information while we fully cooperate with the Memphis Police Department and cannot comment further.

Washington has no prior record of violence. It is uncertain at this time whether or not the teenage suspect is facing charges.

Washington is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.