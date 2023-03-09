Advertise with Us
More rain and a few thunderstorms today

By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will affect the Mid-South today and this evening, ending from northwest to southeast by Friday morning. A brief dry period is expected Friday and Friday night but rain chances return to the area this weekend. Temperatures will generally remain near to slightly below normal over the next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures near 60.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending around or shortly after midnight along with s Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning and then clearing by afternoon with high temperatures again near 60 and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day and showers will develop late night along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

