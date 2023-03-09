Mississippi Governor signs bill to create nurses loan program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi, signed a bill into law on Thursday, March 9,that will create a loan repayment program for nurses.

The official title of the program is the Skilled Nursing Home and Hospital Nurses Retention Loan Repayment Program.

The bill that was passed into law seeks to incentivize nurses who choose to stay and work in Mississippi following their graduation from nursing school.

According to the bill, this program will solely repay the student loans of nurses who reside in the state.

