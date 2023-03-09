Memphis women’s basketball loses in AAC semifinals to East Carolina 69-60

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The magical run for Memphis women’s basketball came to an end at the hands of East Carolina in the AAC semifinals, with the Pirates defeating the Tigers 69-60.

Memphis’ quest for a conference championship and their chances to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998 is over.

For the second straight day, the Tigers started the game slowly, trailing by six at halftime.

Down by eight late in the third quarter, Memphis showed their fight once again, going on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 43 going to the fourth quarter.

However, the Pirates owned the final frame, outscoring the Tigers 26-17 in the frame to secure the win. East Carolina will face Houston in the conference championship game tomorrow.

The Tigers, winners of 20 games for the first time in over a decade, will likely get an invite to the WNIT.

