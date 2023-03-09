Memphis man starts scholarship for first generation college students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paying for college can be expensive. That’s why one Memphis man is creating a scholarship to help out upcoming first-generation college students applying for college.

“I’m the first person in my family to graduate from a 4-year university, graduate with my masters, join a fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and the first in my family to relocate to a new state other than to attend school,” DeAngelo Collier, Breaking the Family Curse Scholarship Founder said.

DeAngelo Collier is breaking the family curse. Although he didn’t receive any scholarships when he was applying for college, he’s hoping to help out local students with his own scholarship called the Breaking the Family Curse Scholarship.

“Still apply, still go to college because God is in the blessing business, and you never know how your life will turn out if you attend college,” Collier said.

To apply for the Breaking The family curse scholarship, you must be a graduating high school senior in Memphis, an upcoming first-generation college student and must be able to answer these three questions:

What are the generational curses in your family?

How will you break your family’s generational curses?

Why do you feel like you should be awarded the scholarship?

Collier was inspired by his book, “Breaking the Family Curse/Testimony Still Loading” to create the scholarship.

The two winners of the scholarship will be awarded 500 dollars. The majority of that funding coming out of Collier’s pocket.

“Just try to apply to everything,” Collier said. “A no is a no but if they say yes, you get the scholarship.”

To apply you’ll need to email a 700–1000-word essay to Breakingthefamilycurse@yahoo.com. Include name, phone number, email address, home address and date of birth. Selected winners must also provide a copy of their college acceptance offer.

Applications must be submitted by April 15.

