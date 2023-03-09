Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis International Airport shares spring break travel tips

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 41,000 people are expected to pass through the security checkpoint at Memphis International Airport (MEM) over this year’s peak Spring Break travel period.

Glenn Thomas, director of strategic marketing and communications at MEM, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips to those taking to the skies to make their spring break travel plans run smooth.

Most importantly, he recommends that passengers arrive at least two hours prior to their flight, especially peak morning travels hours between 4 – 7 a.m.

The airport is also prepared to activate an overflow parking area should the economy, short-term and long-term garages reach capacity.

If that happens, signs will be posted.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Owner of pit bulls who attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood

Latest News

Memphis International Airport shares spring break travel tips Spring Break tips
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Frank Murtaugh
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Frank Murtaugh
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Frank Murtaugh
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Lt. Gov. McNally responds to criticism of social media comments