Lanes blocked on Hwy 385 due to car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 385 west of Houston Levee Road.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. All westbound lanes are blocked.

Traffic is detouring onto Houston Levee Road.

It is unclear if there are injuries.

We are working to gather more information.

