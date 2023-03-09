Advertise with Us
Lanes blocked on Hwy 385 due to car crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 385 west of Houston Levee Road.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. All westbound lanes are blocked.

Traffic is detouring onto Houston Levee Road.

It is unclear if there are injuries.

We are working to gather more information.

