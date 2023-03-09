Judge considers City of Memphis’ request to dismiss Alicia Franklin lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alicia Franklin’s lawsuit against the City of Memphis is in limbo as Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner decides whether to dismiss the case or move forward with certain language removed from it.

Franklin says she was sexually assaulted by the same man accused of killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher.

Franklin is suing the city for emotional damages.

For more than an hour Wednesday, attorneys for the City of Memphis and Alicia Franklin pleaded their cases on why Judge Wagner should dismiss, change or uphold Franklin’s lawsuit against the city.

In an exclusive interview with Action News 5, Alicia Franklin reflected on the day she says she was sexually assaulted by Cleotha Henderson, who has since been charged with rape. (Action News 5)

“The city is in no way seeking to minimize what occurred between Ms. Franklin and Cleotha Abston during their encounter,” said City of Memphis attorney Tannera Gibson. “As you know, we’re simply here to discuss the legal liability of her claim against the City of Memphis.”

Cleotha Abston Henderson is accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher. Nearly one year earlier, Henderson sexually assaulted Franklin, she says.

Franklin says she gave Memphis police his name and cell phone number and submitted a sexual assault kit, which was not tested until just before Fletcher’s body was found.

“It has haunted her constantly that if I had just pushed the police to do their job, I could’ve saved her life,” said Franklin’s attorney Gary Smith. “She now bears a sense of guilt over Eliza Fletcher’s life because she didn’t push them.”

Gibson says the city wants Franklin’s lawsuit dismissed or have claims related to Eliza Fletcher or untested sexual assault kits taken out of the complaint.

She also says Franklin was not deprived of an investigation and there was no way of knowing what would have happened to Fletcher if Henderson had been arrested before or after he allegedly sexually assaulted Franklin.

Smith says Henderson had two active theft warrants against him before he allegedly sexually assaulted Franklin in September 2021.

“There is no cause or connection between Ms. Franklin’s assault and Mrs. Fletcher’s murder,” said Gibson.

Judge Wagner questioned Franklin’s attorney whether the lawsuit would exist without the connection to Fletcher.

Smith believes it could, because according to the complaint, Henderson held Franklin at gunpoint and threatened to kill her before the alleged assault.

“She was afraid he was going to find her and kill her,” said Smith. “She moved out of state to try to avoid that, but she stayed in contact with the police, and every time she would contact them, they would say ‘Well, we have to wait on the DNA results.’”

Smith added that Franklin has been in anguish since learning about Fletcher’s murder last September.

“Alicia Franklin has had trouble sleeping, eating, working,” said Smith. “It has haunted her constantly that, ‘If I had just pushed the police to do their job, I could’ve saved her life.’”

Attorneys for the city declined to comment after Wednesday’s hearing.

Judge Wagner told both sides that she’s read through the complaint and submitted documents, but this is the first time she got to hear their arguments, and she has a lot to consider.

She will issue a written order with her decision for this suit at a later date.

