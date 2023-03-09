Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Frank Murtaugh

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer cover story highlights Memphis Tigers basketball player Kendric Davis.

Writer Frank Murtaugh joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about how Davis is a different breed of the one-and-done species.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Owner of pit bulls who attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood

Latest News

Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport shares spring break travel tips
Memphis International Airport shares spring break travel tips Spring Break tips
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Frank Murtaugh
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Lt. Gov. McNally responds to criticism of social media comments