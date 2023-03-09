Hearing held for Peppertree Apartments in Environmental Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for Peppertree Apartments and those working on behalf of the City of Memphis will have to come together to get the complex in better shape after both parties faced a judge for a hearing in Environmental Court Thursday morning.

City attorneys addressed issues they say are still happening at the complex, including heavy debris and trash, standing water due to a water main break, and non-tenants squatting in vacant units.

The court’s special master said many of those issues pose health and safety risks and called for more joint inspections by the city, health and fire departments, and public works.

“We’re going to make sure that the structural analysis that’s supposed to be done every 30 days is done, that anything related to trash and debris on the site is on a regular basis, eliminated,” said Special Master Marcus Ward. “And then that the units themselves are in working order for the tenants.”

Attorneys representing Peppertree also showed their own photos of the complex that they say were taken March 7, refuting claims that standing water is an issue.

The next court hearing is set for April 6.

