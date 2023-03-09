Grizzlies give update on Steven Adams injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ frontcourt will remain thin as they make a final push toward the end of the season.

Steven Adams is expected to miss at least four more weeks as he works to recover from a knee injury.

The big man has been out of action since spraining his PCL on January 22 during a game with Phoenix.

The team says he underwent a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Grizzlies remain without fellow big man Brandon Clarke, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Star point guard Ja Morant also remains out, as he is away from the team following an incident on social media that led to an NBA investigation.

