Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Grizzlies give update on Steven Adams injury

Memphis Grizzlies Steven Adams on the sidelines during an NBA basketball game against the...
Memphis Grizzlies Steven Adams on the sidelines during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(Karen Pulfer Focht | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies’ frontcourt will remain thin as they make a final push toward the end of the season.

Steven Adams is expected to miss at least four more weeks as he works to recover from a knee injury.

The big man has been out of action since spraining his PCL on January 22 during a game with Phoenix.

The team says he underwent a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Grizzlies remain without fellow big man Brandon Clarke, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Star point guard Ja Morant also remains out, as he is away from the team following an incident on social media that led to an NBA investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Owner of pit bulls who attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood

Latest News

East Carolina guard Danae McNeal (22) drives to the basket for a shot as Memphis 's Madison...
Memphis women’s basketball loses in AAC semifinals to East Carolina 69-60
Memphis women’s basketball loses in AAC semifinals to East Carolina 69-60
Memphis women’s basketball loses in AAC semifinals to East Carolina 69-60
Ja Morant
Ja Morant will not face criminal charges over gun incident; will miss at least 4 more games
Children huddle mid-basketball game inside a church gym in Hickory Hill, where they are coached...
Youth program uses Ja Morant controversy for life lessons