Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the COVID-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

The office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, said she was hospitalized last week to be treated for shingles.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

Latest News

The scene on Madison Avenue, in the Visible Music College parking lot.
MPD: 17-year-old transported to ROH after college parking lot shooting never struck, was car break-in suspect
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say
Harris Administration pushes to replace Regional One with new hospital
Harris administration pushes to replace Regional One with new hospital
Judge considers City of Memphis’ request to dismiss Alicia Franklin lawsuit
Judge considers City of Memphis’ request to dismiss Alicia Franklin lawsuit