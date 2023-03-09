Former MLB player pleads guilty on cocaine distribution charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Major League Baseball player Luther Hackman pleaded guilty on charges of money laundering and conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Luther Hackman, 48, is charged alongside 46-year-old Paul Seib, who’s been convicted of trying to distribute five kilograms of cocaine.

Hackman played five seasons in MLB, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres.

The duo was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, who represents the Western District of Tennessee.

Ritz says the Homeland Security Investigations was tipped off to the drug distribution in October 2021, with a man named Pablo searching for large amounts of cocaine.

Investigators later identified Seib as “Pablo” and say Seib and hackman were present during a meeting to transfer 10 kilograms of cocaine.

In January 2022, investigators say Hackman provided money for a shipment of 20 pounds of methamphetamine and four kilograms of cocaine that were coming from California. Investigators were able to intercept the drugs and detain Hackman at the pickup spot.

Hackman is set to be sentenced on June 7 and Seib on July 12.

