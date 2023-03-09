Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Former MLB player pleads guilty on cocaine distribution charges

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Luther Hackman (47) delivers a pitch against the...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Luther Hackman (47) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Aug. 15, 2002 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Major League Baseball player Luther Hackman pleaded guilty on charges of money laundering and conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Luther Hackman, 48, is charged alongside 46-year-old Paul Seib, who’s been convicted of trying to distribute five kilograms of cocaine.

Hackman played five seasons in MLB, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres.

The duo was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, who represents the Western District of Tennessee.

Ritz says the Homeland Security Investigations was tipped off to the drug distribution in October 2021, with a man named Pablo searching for large amounts of cocaine.

Investigators later identified Seib as “Pablo” and say Seib and hackman were present during a meeting to transfer 10 kilograms of cocaine.

In January 2022, investigators say Hackman provided money for a shipment of 20 pounds of methamphetamine and four kilograms of cocaine that were coming from California. Investigators were able to intercept the drugs and detain Hackman at the pickup spot.

Hackman is set to be sentenced on June 7 and Seib on July 12.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday signed the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act.
Mississippi Governor signs bill to create nurses loan program
Bathroom sink generic
Ark. bill restricting public bathroom access for trans people passes Senate
I-55 lanes reopened following police incident
Harris Administration pushes to replace Regional One with new hospital
Harris administration pushes to replace Regional One with new hospital