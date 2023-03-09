Advertise with Us
Chris Stapleton coming to FedExForum

Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in...
Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Memphis this summer.

He’s bringing his “All-American Road Show” to FedExForum on Thursday, August 24.

Stapleton will be joined by special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy winner, with his most recent album Starting Over winning Best Country Album.

