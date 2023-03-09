Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Burglary at Southland Mall, MPD investigates

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is currently investigating a burglary at Southland Mall.

On March 5 around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a call from within the Southland Mall Security Office regarding a business burglary.

The security officer informed the MPD officers that the rear mall door had been pried open.

Checking the surrounding area, the officers found that one of the stores within the mall had been broken into.

The store’s owner informed officers that $30,000 to $35,000 in merchandise was taken.

Video surveillance from the mall showed that 5 unknown individuals wearing dark clothing and masks taking clothing from the store’s racks.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 25.

This is an ongoing investigation.

