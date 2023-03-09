Bottom Line: Tips to keep your floors, rugs clean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Consumer Reports recently asked people to share their least favorite chores which were cleaning floors and carpets.

It doesn’t have to be that bad. CR’s experts share some must-have products and tips for keeping them in tip-top shape.

Do an online search for carpet cleaning and you’ll likely see hundreds of professionals in action, some delivering stunning results.

If you want that same level of satisfaction for your own floors without the cost of a pro, Consumer Reports’ experts have solutions.

A washable rug is a great option for people with pets or kids or those who entertain often. They’re also great for high-traffic areas.

CR just tested several, including the popular Ruggable brand. One panelist was particularly wowed by the Ruggable Moroccan Ornate Plush Rug for $309 because of its washability and softness.

If your home has more carpet than bare floors, CR says you’ll need a good full-sized vacuum to get deep-down dirt. The Hoover WindTunnel Max UH30600 for $200 is a top-performing upright in CR’s tough tests.

Also, consider the Hoover PowerDash Pet FH50700. It earned very good scores in CR’s cleaning tests, which consist of removing red clay stains from carpets.

When you don’t need to break out the big vacuum, consider a lightweight stick vac for quick cleanups. CR tests have found that they can do more than just a quick pass, especially if you don’t have a lot of wall-to-wall carpeting.

The Shark Vertex Ultralight HZ2002 for $300 aced CR’s tests for cleaning bare floors and picking up pet hair.

When cleaning a tile floor, skip the old squeeze mop and consider a steam mop like the Bissell PowerFresh Slim 2075A Steam mop for $165.

For wood floors, stick to a damp mop and a cleaner formulated for your floor’s finish.

CR says to add a doormat outside your entryway to cut down on dirt. Those made of coir, a natural fiber, are a great option.

