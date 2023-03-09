Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

5 Star Stories: Inside A Memphis Hideout On The Journey To Freedom

Step inside this museum and the history of the Underground Railroad unfolds. See pieces of the past at Slave Haven.

Step Into American History Preserved In Memphis

Inside the building where a hard part of American History is preserved! Why is it important to be able to walk through this era at the museum.

Elaine Turner | Director at Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum | IG: @slavehavenmuseum

Celebrating Afro-Latino Week

Afro-Latinos are celebrating the month, with events that explore their culture. Find out what’s going on around Memphis.

Monica S. Sanchez | Artistic Director & Co-Founder of CazaTeatro | IG: @cazateatro_memphis

Winter Drinks To Warm You Up

Two cocktails to warm you up in the winter. Follow Andy to Bari and see what he’s mixing up with the bartender.

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca | IG: @bariristorante

Raise A Toast With Craft Mocktails

It’s not over yet - another drink is coming up...And the bartender’s getting crafty with this cocktail.

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca | IG: @bariristorante

Unlocking Opportunities Through Adult Education

It’s never too late to learn. Northwest Mississippi Community College shows you the programs specially made for adults.

Jennifer Williams | Director of Adult Education at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Bluff City Life Feature: Phi Theta Kappa: Encouraging Students To Succeed

Being a part of the national honor society for college students has its perks on campus. Andy is on campus learning how their society helps reward its students.

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

