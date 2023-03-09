Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 February
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
5 Star Stories: Inside A Memphis Hideout On The Journey To Freedom
Step inside this museum and the history of the Underground Railroad unfolds. See pieces of the past at Slave Haven.
Step Into American History Preserved In Memphis
Inside the building where a hard part of American History is preserved! Why is it important to be able to walk through this era at the museum.
Elaine Turner | Director at Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum | IG: @slavehavenmuseum
Afro-Latinos are celebrating the month, with events that explore their culture. Find out what’s going on around Memphis.
Monica S. Sanchez | Artistic Director & Co-Founder of CazaTeatro | IG: @cazateatro_memphis
Two cocktails to warm you up in the winter. Follow Andy to Bari and see what he’s mixing up with the bartender.
Bari Ristorante e Enoteca | IG: @bariristorante
Raise A Toast With Craft Mocktails
It’s not over yet - another drink is coming up...And the bartender’s getting crafty with this cocktail.
Bari Ristorante e Enoteca | IG: @bariristorante
Unlocking Opportunities Through Adult Education
It’s never too late to learn. Northwest Mississippi Community College shows you the programs specially made for adults.
Jennifer Williams | Director of Adult Education at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Bluff City Life Feature: Phi Theta Kappa: Encouraging Students To Succeed
Being a part of the national honor society for college students has its perks on campus. Andy is on campus learning how their society helps reward its students.
