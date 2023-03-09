Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bluff City Life: Valentine’s Day

By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Valentine’s Day Love Potions

Impress your crush with a few skills from behind the bar & how to create a series of romantic cocktails!

Charles Govan | Owner of Deuce-Deuce Bartending

BONUS Bluff City Life Feature: Unique Gifts at Cooper-Young Gallery & Gift Shop

Ease into Fitness at Home or in the Gym

Don’t miss the simple start for those that want to sculpt and lift like celebrities!

Valentine’s Day Dining Experience

Get dressed, get classy and go dine! See how The Genre is celebrating Valentine’s Day!

Lenard Chambers | Owner & Chef of Genre Memphis

Bluff City Life Feature: Memphis’ Sanctuary For Songwriters

Memphis music on the rise, where to meet seasoned songwriters as you enter the industry!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

Latest News

Learning Life-Saving CPR Techniques
Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 February
Inside A Memphis Hideout On The Journey To Freedom
Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 February
Uniting Leaders & Empowering Women
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 09 March pt. 1 of 8
An Elite Tribute To Elvis Coming To The Mid-South
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 09 March pt. 2 of 8