Bluff City Life: Valentine’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Valentine’s Day Love Potions

Impress your crush with a few skills from behind the bar & how to create a series of romantic cocktails!

Charles Govan | Owner of Deuce-Deuce Bartending

BONUS Bluff City Life Feature: Unique Gifts at Cooper-Young Gallery & Gift Shop

Ease into Fitness at Home or in the Gym

Don’t miss the simple start for those that want to sculpt and lift like celebrities!

Valentine’s Day Dining Experience

Get dressed, get classy and go dine! See how The Genre is celebrating Valentine’s Day!

Lenard Chambers | Owner & Chef of Genre Memphis

Bluff City Life Feature: Memphis’ Sanctuary For Songwriters

Memphis music on the rise, where to meet seasoned songwriters as you enter the industry!

