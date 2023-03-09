Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Exploring The Health Benefits Of CBD

All it takes is an ounce of hope to ease your pain. The practical ways pain relief is budding in this Midtown farm!

Winter Farm & Superfood Salads

They’re known for burgers but soon you’ll be craving their salads. See what’s new this season on Farm Burger’s menu.

Dan Tain | Manager at Farm Burger | IG: @farmburgermemphis

Celebrating Mama Cāx: Haitian American Model & Disability Rights

Shining a spotlight on a Haitian-American woman who beat the odds to make her mark in history. Hear the story of Mama Cax.

Lyne Lucien | Google Doodle Guest Illustrator | IG: @lalucien

Stop The Violence: “Mama’s Ti’ed Of Putting Her Children In The Ground”

Working to end senseless violence through education and opportunity! A new play takes the stage to empower the 901.

Flo Roach | Ettaro Fine Arts Foundation | IG: @ettarofineartsfoundation

“Unforgiveness Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

This Mid-South author gives unforgiveness an eviction notice in her new book “Unforgiveness Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”. Hear what inspired the book.

Erica Hart | Author |ericalhart.com

Learning Life-Saving CPR Techniques

Training that saves lives. See the courses offered that prepares you for emergency situations.

Wardell Seals, Jr | President & CEO of Heartbeat-CPR

Understanding Treatments For Erectile Dysfunction

A focus on men’s health that navigates the changes in their body and solutions to keep them going.

Michael Granieri M.D. | The Conrad Person Clinic

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

