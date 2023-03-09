Ark. bill restricting public bathroom access for trans people passes Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A bill that would amend the criminal offense of sexual indecency with a child, which many are labeling as transphobic, now heads to the Arkansas House.

Senate bill 270 passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill states adults could be charged with a felony if they enter a public restroom or changing room that is assigned to the opposite sex while knowing a minor is present. Many in the transgender community wonder how this will impact them.

“The reality is someone that believes they are a different sex still has the right to use any bathroom they want, if they enter and there is a child in there, they just need to step out until the child leaves,” said Republican State Senator Bart Hester.

Legislators in support of the bill say the main motive behind it all is to protect children in the state. The bill heads to a House committee later in the day.

