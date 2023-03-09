Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Raleigh

1 dead, another injured after shooting on New Allen
1 dead, another injured after shooting on New Allen(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the area of New Allen Road and Scenic Highway at 10:15 p.m.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds.

According to MPD, one man did not survive his injuries and the other was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

