1 dead, another injured after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the area of New Allen Road and Scenic Highway at 10:15 p.m.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds.

According to MPD, one man did not survive his injuries and the other was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.