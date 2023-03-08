Your First Alert to another round of Wednesday rain and then some...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another series of fronts will bring another round of mid-week rain to the Mid-South. We can expect three rounds of rain with the first moving in Wednesday and the next two rounds moving through the area Thursday into early Friday morning. That will be followed by a cool, dry start to the weekend, but we expect to have another round of rain to end it.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain mainly before noon, a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures near 60, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will begin with early morning clouds and a chance of a shower followed by a clearing sky, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be cloudy with showers along with highs again in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.