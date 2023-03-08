Victim tracks stolen truck using Air Tag, finds alleged thief sleeping inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged after allegedly stealing someone’s car, who tracked his vehicle with an Air Tag and was discovered sleeping inside it next to a handgun on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit from Memphis Police Department.

The victim reported to MPD that his maroon 1994 Ford F150 was stolen from Century Arbor Lane.

Police say the victim left an Apple Air Tag inside the truck and tracked his vehicle located to a driveway on North Lake Forest Drive.

He drove to the location where his truck was and saw a man sleeping in the driver seat and saw a pink gun lying next to him in the passenger seat.

Officers placed Christopher Clark, 40, under arrest.

It was discovered that the pink handgun was loaded with one round in the chamber and a nine-round magazine, according to MPD.

Clark was transported to AFS-GIB for further investigation.

He denied stealing the Ford F150 and denied owning the handgun.

Clark was charged with theft of property $2,500 to $10,000 of a motor vehicle, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm prior violent felony of aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.