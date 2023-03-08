Advertise with Us
Teacher in Florida calls for changes after alleged student attack caught on video

High school teacher Daniel Morris said a 19-year-old student attacked him, causing a concussion. (Source: WESH/DAN MORRIS/OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) - “There was a moment where I felt like I wasn’t going home to my wife and two baby daughters,” teacher Daniel Morris said.

It was Jan. 18 when Morris, a transition teacher at Tohopekaliga High School, said he was attacked by a student.

He described the student as “19 years old. He was over 300 pounds” and about 6-foot-5.

Morris teaches students ranging from ages 18 to 22, many with special needs.

The incident report from the sheriffs office, shared by Morris, identifies the student as having an autism spectrum disorder.

Morris shared video of the attack that he said he received from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“From what I can remember, I was pushed down immediately and then just took several blows to the head, several punches to the head. Then the student jumped on my body with both feet,” he said.

Morris said he suffered a concussion, headaches and nausea that lasted for a while.

He went before the school board last month asking for something to be done.

“You see, I knew this would happen. He told me he was going to kill me. He told me he was going to break my legs,” Morris said.

Morris said he reached out to the district with concerns before the incident. The district did not return out request for comment.

Morris said he feels part of the problem comes down to staffing shortages.

“This student was supposed to have a designated special needs assistant to be with him at all times per his (Individualized Education Program.) However, that was not fulfilled,” he said.

But he also said he thinks paraprofessionals and teachers need more training and that there should be a different place for students who exhibit violent behavior.

“Really, the call to action more is having the right place for these students to go where the placement is appropriate, where we can handle those type of behaviors in a safe environment,” Morris said.

Copyright 2023 WESH CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

