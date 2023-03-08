Advertise with Us
Teach901 to host virtual job fair

Teach901 Virtual Job Fair open to the General Public
Teach901 Virtual Job Fair open to the General Public(MGN ONLINE)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teach901 announced that they will continue with their virtual format for their upcoming Educator’s Job Fair.

This fair is open to all regardless of experience level, as the Mid-South opens their doors to new prospective educators, administrators, support staff, etc.

This is a special event where individuals interested can gain insight and access to the Memphis school system.

The job fair will be taking place Thursday, March 23.

Find out more, and register in advance at: https://teach901.com/events/teach901-virtual-job-fair/.

Search and submit applications for local, education job openings anytime at https://teach901.com/jobs/.

