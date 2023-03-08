Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.(Sunny Delight Beverages Co.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SunnyD isn’t just for kids anymore. The juice brand is launching a new hard seltzer featuring its bold, tangy orange flavor.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today,” chief marketing officer Ilene Bergenfeld said in a news release. “Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product.”

SunnyD was first developed in 1963 when two Florida dads looked around an orange grove and thought, “Good, but we can do better.”

The brand said it had a wave of popularity in the 1990s and landed a dedicated fan base.

“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” Bergenfeld said.

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Federal Trade Commission probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk’s layoffs
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies