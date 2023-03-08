Advertise with Us
“Spring Forward” Sunday as Daylight Saving Time 2023 begins

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, you will need to set your clocks forward one hour to 3 a.m., meaning we will "Spring Forward" and lose an hour of sleep.(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready to change your clocks.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, you will need to set your clocks forward one hour to 3 a.m., meaning we will “Spring Forward” and lose an hour of sleep.

The main purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight.

The logic is that by “Springing Forward” and “Falling Back,” people add an hour of sunlight to the end of the work day.

The Spring Equinox -- which marks the official start to Spring -- will occur on March 20 at 4:24 p.m. CT.

The Spring Equinox marks the point in time when the sun sits directly over the Earth’s equator. Both hemispheres share the sun’s rays equally at the equinox, and night and day are roughly the same length.

For Memphis, average high temperatures on March 20th are in the mid-60s with the average high nearing 70 degrees by the end of the month.

Meteorological Spring starts on March 1st and ends on May 31st. This is about 20 days before the beginning and end of Astronomical Spring, which starts on March 20th and ends on June 21st this year. Meteorological seasons follow the annual temperature cycle.(WMC)

Hold off on planting. At least for now. Long-range weather models are indicating some rather chilly air could envelope much of the Lower 48 near the end of the month.

With us looking this far out, this is, of course, subject to change, but models suggest high temperatures across the Mid-South could be in the 40s with lows in in the 20s and 30s during this time frame.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor these trends. Be sure to check back for updates.

Temperature Outlook for March 18-31, 2023
Temperature Outlook for March 18-31, 2023(WMC)

