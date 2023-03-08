Police develop suspect in shooting that left man dead at South Memphis storefront
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have developed a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was killed at a South Memphis storefront in December.
Police say that at 10:44 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers responded to a shooting at the Rosewood Market on South Lauderdale Street. The caller told dispatchers that there was a disturbance at the store and that someone had been shot at the doorway.
Once on the scene, officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say video surveillance shows a man occupying a red Range Rover driving from the scene before officers arrived. Initially, officers said the suspect occupied a green sedan.
Investigators developed 24-year-old Tawon Bradford as the suspected shooter. A warrant has been issued for Bradford’s arrest on second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
