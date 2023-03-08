Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Nonprofit covers costs of woman’s property damage caused by neighbor’s tree

A nonprofit is stepping in to help a woman pay for property damage to her home that was caused by her neighbor’s tree. (Source: WAFF)
By Matthew King
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A nonprofit is stepping in to help a woman pay for property damage to her home that was caused by her neighbor’s tree.

Maria Flores of Decatur, Alabama was shocked to find out she was responsible for the damage her neighbor’s tree caused to her own home.

The tree crashed into Flores’ home on Friday. Though the tree is not from her property, Alabama state law says she is liable for the cost of the damage. However, Flores does not have insurance.

Flores told WAFF on Monday that she cannot afford the $300 per month insurance, and she would have to take out a bank loan to pay for the damage caused by the neighbor’s tree.

“It’s supposed to be someone’s responsibility, not mine, because the tree wasn’t in my yard,” she said. “I don’t know who made that law. It’s not fair.”

After her story received national attention, Project Unify stepped in and told Flores they would cover the costs of the tree removal and damages.

“It’s like a miracle for me. They are my angels. I’m excited,” Flores said.

Cody Michael with Project Unify said Flores’s story touched his heart and he wanted to make sure she would not keep struggling.

“Any time you find out someone is going to struggle in any way, it’s hard,” Michael said. “When we read the scriptures, it says to bear one another’s burdens. That’s what we’re here for, to try and lean on one another, to help each other.”

A crew was removing the tree from Flores’ yard Wednesday morning, the day after Flores’ birthday. Flores said the generous act from Project Unify was the best birthday present she has ever received.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says
The public can VOTE FOR RIONA once per day through March 14, 2023
Public encouraged to vote for Memphis Dog ‘Riona’ in Cadbury Easter Bunny Contest
Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal