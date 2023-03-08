Advertise with Us
MPD searches for suspects in string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic community

Police say the pictured black Infiniti QX50 and approximately three or four suspects, including...
Police say the pictured black Infiniti QX50 and approximately three or four suspects, including those pictured, are responsible for a string of robberies targeting the Memphis Hispanic community.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects in a string of armed robberies they say target the Hispanic community.

Police say that between Feb. 26 and March 2, there have been at least four robberies involving approximately three or four suspects driving in a black Infiniti QX50 with a broken, taped-up, rear passenger-side window.

Police say the driver is possibly a woman, and the other suspects are described as being men in their teens to early 20s, thin, and armed with a short, semi-automatic rifle with a large magazine and pistols.

Investigators have determined that the suspects drive around until they observe Hispanics standing outside, sitting in cars, or driving, in which case they follow them. Police say the suspects assault the victims before robbing them and driving away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Federal Peppertree Apartments case closed, displaced residents given relocation vouchers
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
MPD searches for suspects in string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic community
