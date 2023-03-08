MPD searches for suspects in string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects in a string of armed robberies they say target the Hispanic community.

Police say that between Feb. 26 and March 2, there have been at least four robberies involving approximately three or four suspects driving in a black Infiniti QX50 with a broken, taped-up, rear passenger-side window.

Police say the driver is possibly a woman, and the other suspects are described as being men in their teens to early 20s, thin, and armed with a short, semi-automatic rifle with a large magazine and pistols.

Investigators have determined that the suspects drive around until they observe Hispanics standing outside, sitting in cars, or driving, in which case they follow them. Police say the suspects assault the victims before robbing them and driving away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

