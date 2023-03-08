MPD: 4 injured including 2 juveniles after two-vehicle crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured four people including two juveniles on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at East Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road.

Two individuals were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur, one in critical and another in non-critical condition.

All westbound lanes on Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road are closed, according to MPD.

These lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

