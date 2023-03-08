More rain and storms over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Moisture will move through the region today as a low pressure system pushes into the Mid-South. Showers will continue through this afternoon, but we will start to see some breaks in the rain around 5 pm. However, rain will pick back up late tonight. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rounds of rain, high temperatures near 60, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will begin with early morning clouds and a chance of a shower before sunrise, followed by a clearing sky, afternoon highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be cloudy with showers along with highs again in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

