Memphis Zoo hosts art contest for Earth Day

The Memphis Zoo is hosting an art contest in which contestants must upcycle an old zoo banner...
The Memphis Zoo is hosting an art contest in which contestants must upcycle an old zoo banner and recreate it into a new, unique art piece. All submissions will be auctioned off on Earth Day, April 22.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is hosting an art contest in the spirit of Earth Day next month.

The zoo is looking for creative Memphians to take an old banner and turn it into a brand-new, recycled art piece.

All submissions will be auctioned off during the zoo’s Party for the Planet Event on Earth Day, April 22.

There will be two categories: Most Artistic and Most Functional. Examples of artistic works include paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces, while examples of functional works include backpacks, purses, and pot holders.

Participants are encouraged to think outside the box and use other materials, but the banner must be cut up or rearranged in some way. Artists can also work in groups to create their pieces.

There will be a first-place trophy for the winners of each category.

To enter, participants must pick up a banner and entry form at the zoo’s entrance, at the Avenue of Animals, within the following time frames:

  • March 18, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • March 19, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Banners are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Participants are not guaranteed a ticket for access to the April 22 auction.

