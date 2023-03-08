Memphis theater one of 34 to receive special grant for Shakespeare performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Tennessee Shakespeare Company, a non-profit Memphis theater and education organization, was awarded a $10,000 grant by Theater League, Inc., a Kansas City-based contributor to the performing arts, and the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA).

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is one of 34 other STA-member theaters across the U.S. and internationally to be gifted a collective $255,000 in general operating support grants.

“We are honored to be a long-time member of STA and to have earned this first-time grant for our upcoming Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series in the autumn,” said Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s founder and producing artistic director. “Our mission is to bring live performances of Shakespeare’s plays to everyone in our community, and these funds will allow us to expand our reach this year with a fun Shakespeare play that we hope will introduce hundreds of people to our namesake and keep them returning for more.”

“What appealed to us is the far-flung nature of the organizations we’ll be supporting with this grant program,” said Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League. “Shakespeare companies in 26 states, plus the Czech Republic, will get a little help from Theater League.”

