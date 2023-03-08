Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis theater one of 34 to receive special grant for Shakespeare performances

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the first and only professional, not-for-profit theater and...
Tennessee Shakespeare Company is the first and only professional, not-for-profit theater and education organization in Memphis dedicated to live, diverse performances of William Shakespeare’s plays, as well as works of social significance by classical, Southern, and modern playwrights/composers.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Tennessee Shakespeare Company, a non-profit Memphis theater and education organization, was awarded a $10,000 grant by Theater League, Inc., a Kansas City-based contributor to the performing arts, and the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA).

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is one of 34 other STA-member theaters across the U.S. and internationally to be gifted a collective $255,000 in general operating support grants.

“We are honored to be a long-time member of STA and to have earned this first-time grant for our upcoming Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series in the autumn,” said Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s founder and producing artistic director. “Our mission is to bring live performances of Shakespeare’s plays to everyone in our community, and these funds will allow us to expand our reach this year with a fun Shakespeare play that we hope will introduce hundreds of people to our namesake and keep them returning for more.”

“What appealed to us is the far-flung nature of the organizations we’ll be supporting with this grant program,” said Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League. “Shakespeare companies in 26 states, plus the Czech Republic, will get a little help from Theater League.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

Latest News

Tawon Bradford, 24
Police develop suspect in shooting that left man dead at South Memphis storefront
Teach901 Virtual Job Fair open to the General Public
Teach901 to host virtual job fair
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Marked Tree fire fighter charged with felony theft from the department rehired
Local competitor Whitney McCraney on Wheel of Fortune
Local competitor on Wheel of Fortune