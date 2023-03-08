Advertise with Us
Memphis Showboats 2023 individual, season tickets are now on sale

The new Memphis Showboats logo
The new Memphis Showboats logo(USFL)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats individual and season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 season.

The season tickets for 10 games, including six Showboats games will take place at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Game ticket prices:

  • $120 Midfield Season Tickets
  • $90 Sideline Season Tickets
  • $30 Corner Season Tickets
  • $40 Midfield Individual Game Ticket
  • $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket
  • $10 Corner Individual Game Ticket

Click here for the full Showboats schedule as follows.

