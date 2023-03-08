Advertise with Us
Memphis mother charged with threatening to shoot elementary school principal

Dominique Smith, 31
Dominique Smith, 31(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NOTE: Action News 5 is not disclosing the name of the elementary school to protect the identity of the victim and the defendant’s children.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother has been charged after police say she threatened to shoot the principal of the elementary school her children attend.

Police say that at 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 22, officers responded to a Memphis elementary school.

There, the principal told police that as she was working, 31-year-old Dominique Smith arrived at the school and became irate, so she asked Smith to leave.

Police say Smith then demanded she take her children, who were in class, with her. Police say Smith also threatened to return with a gun to shoot the principal.

A witness told police that he saw the confrontation between the two women and confirmed that he heard Smith’s threat.

The principal told police that she did want to press charges.

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on Monday. She was booked into Shelby County Jail on Wednesday but was released on her own recognizance later in the day.

Smith is charged with communicating a threat concerning a school employee.

Records also show she has a history of domestic assault against her children’s father.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

