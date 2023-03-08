Memphis dog ‘Riona’ in the running to be the next Cadbury Chocolate Easter Bunny

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis dog “Riona” could potentially be the next Cadbury Bunny.

Each year, the iconic chocolate brand invites pet owners nationwide to submit photos of their pets wearing bunny ears for a shot at starring in Cadbury’s Easter ad campaign.

This year’s contest is all about rescue pets.

Riona was rescued by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue after suffering fourth-degree burns on over 60% of her body and she lost her left ear when her previous owner doused her in gasoline and set her on fire on June 20, 2022.

The public can vote for Riona once per day through 10:59 PM CT on March 14, 2023.

'Riona' recovers after being set on fire June 20, 2022 (Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)

The winner will star in Cadbury’s annual Easter commercial, earn their family $5,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to a rescue pet shelter of their choice.

The winner will be announced on March 21.

