Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department say at 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on East Gage Avenue.

Officers found a man who was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A woman was detained at the scene said police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

