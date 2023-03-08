Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday night.
Memphis Police Department say at 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on East Gage Avenue.
Officers found a man who was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
A woman was detained at the scene said police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.