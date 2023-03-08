Advertise with Us
Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department say at 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on East Gage Avenue.

Officers found a man who was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A woman was detained at the scene said police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

